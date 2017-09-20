From the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose damages fishing pier

BELMAR — Hurricane Jose took a nasty swipe at Belmar during high tide on Tuesday, causing damage to The Belmar Fishing Club pier, which was rebuilt in 2015 as a result of damage caused by Superstorm Sandy three years earlier.

“It was surprising to see that there was damage again already,” said Mayor Matthew Doherty Tuesday night.

The mayor said that significant wave action, caused by Hurricane Jose, swirling a few hundred miles out in the Atlantic, had knocked down three pilings and one of the beams that supported the pier on its eastern tip.

Stephanie Engelstad, business manager of the Belmar Fishing Club, said that the pier had apparently been spared any further damage. The end of the pier remained the only part affected. “We’re just hoping to repair it as quickly as possible,” said Ms. Engelstad.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.