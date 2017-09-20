Bradley Beach Elementary hosts High School Fair Sept. 26

BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach Elementary School will host a High School Fair on Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as well as multiple sessions where students can get help with the high school application process.

Both public and private high schools have been invited to attend the fair.

The representative for each high school will have a chance to provide information on what the school offers in terms of academics, sports and clubs. Students will then be given time to walk around to each table to get further information.

“We want our students to know what options are out there for them and we’re trying to do whatever we can to help them get to whatever school they are looking toward,” Bradley Beach Superintendent Stephen Wisniewski said.

According to Special Services Coordinator Bridget Antonucci, there will be translators present at the high school fair.

The schools invited include: Neptune High School, Neptune High School’s Poseidon Program, Red Bank Regional High School, Monmouth County Vocational School District, St. Rose High School, Mater Dei Prep, Christian Brothers Academy, St. John Vianney, Red Bank Catholic and Trinity Hall high schools and Academy Charter High School.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.