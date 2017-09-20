Boro to share space with Goodwill Fire Company

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Borough Council approved a resolution authorizing the preparation of an agreement with the Goodwill Fire Department for the storage of two antique fire trucks.

The resolution was approved at the council’s meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to the resolution, the agreement is for the inside storage of two antique fire trucks at the borough department of public works [DPW] yard for a period of 30 years and a lump sum rental payment of $28,130.

According to Borough Administrator Bryan Dempsey, the $28,130 payment the fire company has agreed to pay will be for the construction of a three-bay pole barn in the rear of the DPW yard. The fire company will use one of the bays for its fire trucks, and the borough will use the remaining two bays for storage.

“We’ve always provided storage for an antique fire truck,” said Mr. Dempsey at the council meeting. “In the past, it was at the police station, and when the police station needed that garage space and they moved to the Duggan Building, and then when we finished the Duggan Building, they were out out of an area.

“So they on their own went to the Glendola Fire House, people’s garages at their home, and now what they would like to do is to build a pole barn and they would utilize a portion of it and the borough would utilize the other two thirds of it and they would pay for the building.”

