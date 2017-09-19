Venue change denied in Sarah Stern murder case

FREEHOLD — Liam McAtasney, accused of killing 19-year-old Sarah Stern and dumping her body from the Route 35 bridge in Belmar was unsuccessful in his bid to be tried outside of Monmouth County.

Superior Court Judge Lisa P. Thornton Monday rejected his attorney’s arguments that media coverage of the case made it impossible for him to receive a fair trial in the county.

Charles Moriarty, Mr. McAtasney’s attorney, had cited comments posted on media web sites in Monmouth County that suggested how Mr. McAtasney should be punished, from being thrown off a bridge to being cut into pieces, with one commenter “also volunteering to be the person to do that to him.”

“These comments will not only affect a reader but change their understanding of that story … Those comments have more to do with how they feel about an argument, than the argument itself,” said Mr. McAtasney.

However, Superior Court Judge Lisa P. Thornton told Mr. McAtasney that “nasty comments” by 50 to 70 people online did not make a fair trial impossible in a county of 600,000.

Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Doyle said the criticisms of such posts were “in some cases as negative as [those] received by the defendant.”

Mr. McAtasney and Preston Taylor were charged in the death of Ms. Stern, a Neptune resident. Mr. Taylor has already pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with her death and agreed to testify against Mr. McAtasney, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

