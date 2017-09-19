Two swimmers rescued in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH – Two swimmers were rescued with the help of the United States Coast Guard on Sunday afternoon off of the Ocean Park Avenue beach in Bradley Beach.

According to Chief of Police Leonard Guida, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. when “the waves were treacherous.”

The two swimmers were from Hudson, NY. One swimmer was a 27-year old male, the other was a 30-year old female.

With lifeguards being off-duty, the police department has heightened patrols along the waterfront, monitoring the surf conditions. Due to hazardous conditions, Chief Guida had restricted swimming on Sunday.

The Coast Guard retrieved the two swimmers and returned them to its station in Avon-by-the-Sea where they were met by Bradley Beach Police and First Aid. No injuries were reported and the victims declined further medical attention, according to the police chief.

“There was no way they could get into shore without some sort of injury,” said Chief Guida.

