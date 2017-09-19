K-9 unit assists in multi-agency weapons bust

BRADLEY BEACH – The Bradley Beach Police Department’s K-9 unit participated with multiple law enforcement agencies in the seizure of 30 guns, a flamethrower, thousands of rounds of ammunition and bomb-making materials in Freehold and Howell, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation was launched Thursday, Sept. 14 after the prosecutor’s office received a tip about someone “storing explosives and destructive materials in a residence,” according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office. A search warrant was executed at 191 Ford Road in Howell on Friday, Sept. 15 and the K-9 unit, along with the New Jersey State Police Arson/Bomb unit, seized firearms, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.

Investigations continued in Freehold with another search warrant being executed at 204 Route 33. According to prosecutor’s office, the investigation “yielded a significant amount of explosive materials capable of, and designed to create destructive devices.” Multiple guns, a flamethrower, and rounds of ammunition were also found.

David Tash, 53, and Christopher Tash, 49, both of Howell and Anthony Corraro, 49, of Freehold and a known member of the Pagan Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, were arrested in connection to the seizures and face multiple charges, the prosecutor’s office said.

