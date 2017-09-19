Dogs to be allowed on beaches from Oct. 1 to April 15

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Borough Council approved a pilot program to extend the months borough residents can bring their dogs on the beach.

The resolution, which will be memorialized at the council’s next meeting on Oct. 2, allows residents to walk their dogs along the borough’s beaches from Oct. 1 to April 15.

Previously, dogs were allowed on the beaches from Nov. 1 to March 30.

At the borough council’s last meeting on Sept. 5, residents voiced both support and disapproval of the extension. Many who disapproved of the extension voiced their concern over the lack of enforcement of dogs remaining leashed and the not cleaning up after pets.

The discussion around the extension began after resident Stephanie Crawford presented the council with a petition of over 500 signatures in favor of extending the months that dogs are allowed on the beach at the Aug. 21 borough council meeting.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.