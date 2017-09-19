The famous Circus Drive-In restaurant has been sold

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Circus Drive-In, located at 1861 Route 35, has officially been sold, Wall Township Mayor Dominick DiRocco confirmed Tuesday.

“The new owner has not yet approached the town about his or her plans for the property,” the mayor said.

The now-closed restaurant was put up for sale in early January this year, quickly becoming a contentious issue after public outcry to save the drive-in from being demolished.

“The site is zoned HB-80, or Highway Business zone, which allows for typical retail establishments and light office use. If they plan to use it for anything else they would need to come before the town for approval,” Mayor DiRocco said.

A sold sign has been posted outside of the drive-in, which was up for sale by Harold Wien Real Estate.

