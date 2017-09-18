Wall football earns gritty 21-10 road win at Central

The Wall football team overcame a slow start and outscored Central Regional by two touchdowns in the second half to earn a hard-fought, 21-10 win on the road.

Quarterback Eddie Scott ran for 123 yards and a score, while running back Brady McNally found the end zone twice in the win.

The Crimson Knight defense was stout for the entire game, allowing just a field goal in the first half plus a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wall will look to improve its record to 3-0 when it travels to Raritan this Friday for another non-divisional game.

