Steven D. Miller, 46, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at home.
Steve was born in Neptune and grew up in Manasquan. He was an Eagle Scout with Manasquan Troop #59 and attended Manasquan High School where he wrestled and competed in track. He went on to attend SUNY Delhi
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)