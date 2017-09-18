Steven D. Miller

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
8 views

Steven D. Miller, 46, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at home.

Steve was born in Neptune and grew up in Manasquan. He was an Eagle Scout with Manasquan Troop #59 and attended Manasquan High School where he wrestled and competed in track. He went on to attend SUNY Delhi