San Gennaro turnout pleases Belmar, from the start

BELMAR – From the beginning, on Saturday, turnout for the annual San Gennaro feast looked great to Councilman Tom Brennan. “The weather has really helped,” said Mr. Brennan, “everybody seems to be having a really nice time.”

The Festival continued into Sunday. Last year, the second day was cancelled as a safety precaution in response to the pipe bomb explosion that occurred in Seaside Park last year.

Mr. Brennan had high praise for guidance received this year from the federal Department of Homeland Security.

“They communicated really well with our police department,” he said. “They had some very concrete suggestions, particularly mostly about barricades and the garbage,’ in reference to the cement barricades the blocked off street entrances and exits from the festival taking place on Main Street between 10th and 13th Avenue. Clear plastic bags supported by wooden beams, replacing closed off and enclosed garbage cans on Main Street.

Chris Caputo, from Freehold, said it was his first time at the San Gennaro Feast and that he felt protected at the event.

“There’s a police presence here. I feel safe, very safe. There’s cement barriers. I feel good about it,” said Mr. Caputo, who added, “The foods really good … I really like it. I’d definitely come back.”

It was Joan Franken’s first time at the Belmar feast as well. She said she used to attend the San Gennaro Festival in New York when she lived in the city, “I missed it. When I saw they were having it here I said, ‘I have to go.’ I’m enjoying it very much. I love Belmar. It’s a nice place to visit.”

