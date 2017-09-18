Manasquan football: 30-0 over Woodbridge

The Manasquan football team dominated both lines of scrimmage and got back to its winning ways in its home opener on Saturday, defeating Woodbridge 30-0 at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

Manasquan scored on its first drive of the game, getting a touchdown run by Connor Morgan and never looked back against the Barrons. The Warriors defense did not allow a Woodbridge first down until late in the first half.

The Barrons had no answer for the Manasquan rushing attack as Morgan and Canyon Birch combined for over 200 yards rushing. Birch also had an interception, along with James Pendergist.

The Warriors will travel to Middletown South for their next game against the Eagles on Friday night.

