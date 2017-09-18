Heights Day features fun and hurricane aid as well

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights second annual Heights Day was in full swing on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“The weather is great and we’re loving the turnout,” said Cristin Petruzziello, co-chair of the event.

One of the highlights of the day including Mayor Tom’ O’Brian taking a turn in the dunk tank at noon, along with Spring Lake Heights Elementary School Petra Rose-Smith and parent Jerry Nixon. The Mayor also participated in three-on-three men’s basketball game as students played kickball and moms played a game of ultimate Frisbee on the field.

“We have a schedule but it’s not super strict,” said Mrs. Petruzziello, with volleyball, a bounce house, face painting, bubble soccer and flag football just one of the many events planned for the day.

Seventh graders Jackson Gardner and Eddie Gunnell sold plastic bracelets with the words “keep on keepin on” at $5 to raise money for Hurricane Irma relief. All the money raised will be donated to the red cross.

The boys said they we’re motivated to do something when they heard that Hurricane Irma had hit Puerto Rico, where their former school superintendent principle Dr. James McCartney recently moved.

“We heard about the storm and we wanted to help,” said Mr. Garner. “I wanted to help all the people affected by the hurricane,” Mr. Gunnell also said.

