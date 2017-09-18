Crowds turned out for the Irish Festival on Saturday

SEA GIRT — Chairman of the Irish Festival at the Jersey Shore Jack Sullivan held the 19th Annual Irish Festival at the Jersey Shore field at the Sea Girt National Guard Armory on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Mr. Sullivan said the event went well with about 3,000 to 4,000 people attending that morning, who said the event would bring in a larger crowd towards the afternoon.

Last September, a bomb in Seaside Park at a Marine Corps charity race lead to the cancellation of the second day of Belmar’s San Gennaro Feast. In terms of security, Mr. Sullivan said, “We have six policemen here, multiple sheriff’s offices, we have the department of corrections with their bomb sniffing German Shepherds here all day … and we’re on a National Guard Base where everybody has gun.”

Mr. Sullivan said the Irish Festival is a way for the Irish to celebrate their heritage.

“The Irish were people that had their language taken away, their religion taken away, their land taken away, all by the british for over 400 years it took Irish to get Independence from them,” said Mr. Sullivan. “America has been very good to Irish-Americans and we’re proud of it.”

Irish Festival at the Jersey Shore, a nonprofit organization, plans to use the ticket revenue from the event to give back to the community.

“We give back to Project PAUL [Poor, Alienated,Unemployed,Lonely] which is a soup kitchen out of Keansburg,” said Mr. Sullivan. The organization helps those in need with financial assistance, education support and food. “We also donate to the ambulance squad and to the PBA [Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association]. We donate back to the community. Whatever is left goes back to charity.”

