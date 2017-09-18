Classic boats competed for recognition on Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The Antique Class Boating Society [ACBS] of Barnegat Bay held its 34th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show on Saturday, featuring 61 boats at Johnson Brothers Boat Yard.

Joyce Turner, registrar and vice president of the Barnegat Bay ACBS, called the event on of their largest shows.

Eight of the boats were there only for display but 53 competed for recogition by eight judges.

Dennis Kelly, a member of the New Jersey Museum of Boating’s board of trustees, was one of the judges. He explained that the competing boats were judged on several criteria, including present condition compared to condition when first delivered, properly preserved originality, authentic high-quality restorations, and adherence to original construction techniques and line.

Major factors considered in judging are the boat hull’s physical appearance, stain, finish and bottom; instruments and hull hardware, interior and upholstery, and engine(s) and engine compartment.

“Then we come up with the total points,” said Mr. Kelly.

“What brings me here is the love of wooden boats,” said Doug Macfarland, from Fair Haven, who brought his 1948 boat “Zip” to the show. “They start out as junk and we bring them back to life.”

The New Jersey Museum of boating is located in Building 13 at Johnson Boat Works off Bay Avenue, near the corner of Meadow Avenue. For more information, visit njmb.org or email info@njmb.org.

[more_os-nw]