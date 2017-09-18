Bradley Beach Car Show showcases some nice rides

BRADLEY BEACH – Cars and motorcycles, live music, food trucks, and vendors lined the waterfront on Ocean Avenue at the Bradley Beach Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Car Show Coordinator Eileen Betz said cars are judged on uniqueness, good paint jobs, the oldest, up to the newest.

“People really enjoy it,” said Ms. Betz, who said 15 to 20 trophies would be handed out at this year’s event.

Gregory Shorter, owner of a 1983 Cadillac Seville, said it was his third year attending the Bradley Beach car show.

“I love it. It’s a nice day and a beautiful event,” said Mr. Shorter.

Friends and car show fanatics, Jim Zaccherio and Mitch Sperling, were also in attendance.

“This is my second year here,” said Mr. Zaccherio, owner of a 1987 Corvette. “Mitch and I go to a lot of car shows. We’ve being doing car shows for about 13 years now, whatever weekends we’re off and the weather is nice we go to different car shows for fun.”

Mr. Sperling, owner of a 2004 Corvette, said it was his first time attending the car show. “The format is different than other shows. It’s different but the area is nice.”

