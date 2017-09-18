Albert D. Gray Jr.

Albert D. Gray Jr., 82, of Brielle, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Beloved husband and father, Al grew up in Carlstadt with his parents, Albert and Francis Gray, and brothers, Glenn and Ronald. He earned the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps, where he obtained his parachute license