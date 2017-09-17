Rip currents: Shifting sands, troubled waters

LAVALLETTE — Local officials and coastal researchers predict rip currents will become a greater concern as a result of beach replenishment underway in shore towns.

“Ortley Beach had a lot of sand dumped on it and we knew we would get some of that sand coming north,” Lavallette Councilman Michael Stogdill said.

“We thought that would really benefit our south end of town because the beaches are really narrow there.

“Well, we got the increased beaches, it happened really quick, a lot faster than we thought it would, and it created some dangerous currents,” Councilman Stogdill said.

Coastal researchers agree the nature of rip currents at the shore could change as a result of beach replenishment.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.