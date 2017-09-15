Study planned for changes at Circle site and 33/34 Corridor

WALL TOWNSHIP — Township planners this week outlined the approach they will take to begin a review of potential redevelopment of the Route 33 and 34 Corridors and the former Circle Factory Outlet Center on Atlantic Avenue.

The Wall Township Planning Board is charged with determining whether the two areas meet the criteria for areas in need of redevelopment.

“Going forward, we will do some research, prepare a study and then the planning board will hold public meetings at that time, once the study is prepared,” said Township Planner Nora Coyne.

According to Planning Board Chairman Carl Braun, two separate hearings will be held for the Route 33/34 Corridors and the Circle Factory Outlet Center, also referred to as Peddler’s Village.

A resolution was previously passed at the Wednesday, Aug. 23 meeting of the Wall Township Committee in an effort to determine whether or not the areas are suitable sites for redevelopment.

“There are no specific plans,” Mr. Bertrand said at the August meeting. “There are no developers knocking on anyone’s door. This is just a proactive measure to see if it does qualify, and if it does, what would a potential plan look like and what kind of feedback would we get.”

Two resolutions were on the planning board’s Sept. 11 agenda, however, no formal action was taken. Mr. Braun said Wednesday, “There will be plenty of notice when the report is ready.”

Mr. Bertrand said last month that the township has also discussed the potential elimination of the Manasquan Circle with the state. “We’re looking to see what can be done to improve that area from the standpoint of traffic flow,” he said.

