Fire at Emma Havens Elementary School prompts early dismissal

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A small fire on the grounds of Emma Havens Elementary School Thursday morning prompted the early dismissal of students, police said.

According to the Brick Township Police Department, a small fire broke out outside the elementary school at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

JCP&L spokesman Ron Morano said the outage occurred at 9:21 a.m. on Thursday, impacting 882 customers. Power for all but 221 customers was restored by 11:50 a.m., he said. Power was restored to the remaining homes by 12:05 p.m., he said.

Brick Township Information Officer Edward Moroney said the fire was caused by a power surge, which caused a power outage in the area.

Students and staff at Emma Havens were initially relocated to the neighboring Drum Point Elementary School, according to the department, which added that everyone was safe.

Emma Havens students were dismissed by 11 a.m., according to the department.

Due to the power outage, students at Drum Point Elementary School were bused to Brick Township High School for the remainder of the day, according to the police department. Students were released at their regular time and bused to their normal stop.

Parents were advised to pick up their children at the Drum Point Sports Field.

All students who were not immediately picked up were transported to the Brick PAL building.

Acting Superintendent Dennis Filippone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.