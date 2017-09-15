Do you have a Superstorm Sandy story to tell?

Was your home or business affected?

Did you encounter problems getting help during and after the storm?

Did you help others to recover, or know someone who did?

We would like to interview you for a special report to be published at the end of October, on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, in The Coast Star and The Ocean Star.

Please email the reporter who covers your town:

Avon-By-The-Sea & Sea Girt

Alexa Carini

acarini@thecoaststar.com

Belmar & Spring Lake Heights

Jennifer Ortiz

jortiz@thecoaststar.com

Bradley Beach & Brielle

Matthew Salvatore

msalvatore@thecoaststar.com

Brick & Mantoloking

Caitlyn Bahrenburg

cbahrenburg@theoceanstar.com

Manasquan & Spring Lake

George Woolston

gwoolston@thecoaststar.com

Point Pleasant Beach & Lavallette

Michael Nunes

mnunes@theoceanstar.com

Point Pleasant Borough & Bay Head

Kayla Marsh

kmarsh@theoceanstar.com

Wall Township & Lake Como:

Abby Reinhard

areinhard@thecoaststar.com