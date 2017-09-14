School district blows the whistle on rowdiness at games

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Heightened security and tighter crowd control will be in place for all Brick Township and Brick Memorial home football games, school officials said this week.

“Additional security, better positioning of folks, some restrictions of what can come into the game,” said Brick Township Public Schools acting superintendent Dennis Filippone earlier this week.

Mr. Filippone is holding onto new security measures that will be instituted for home football games at both schools until they are approved by the Brick Township Board of Education.

However, in an announcement at Brick Township Wednesday a school official told students water bottles are banned from the games; bags are barred, as are face paint and banners. In addition, there were some suspensions, including three soccer players who were not present at a Brick vs. Brick soccer match Wednesday evening. Coach Tom Frazzitta confirmed the suspensions and said the three would return to play on Monday.

The Brick vs. Brick rivalry has always been an intense one. Within the past few years, games were moved from Friday nights to Saturday afternoons to curtail aggressive behavior and the consumption of alcohol in student seating sections.

The new disciplinary measures are being put in place after a brawl erupted at Keller Memorial Field when a Brick Memorial flag was stolen from the visiting bleachers section during Saturday’s game and a Brick Memorial student attempted to retrieve the flag in the Brick Township student section.

School officials scaled the fence to stop the fighting.

