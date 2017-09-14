Dragons come out victorious over Mustangs

BRICK — Brick Township holds the football crown for the fifth year in a row after defeating Brick Memorial in the annual Brick vs. Brick season opener last Saturday on Keller Memorial Field.



The Dragons were poised on both sides of the ball and were able to come out with the first victory of the season, taking the game, 27-7.

“Our offense did very well today. We’ve been talking about this all week, give us time and give the backs time and we’ll make something happen and that’s exactly what we did today,” said Dragons quarterback Jimmy Leblo.

The junior was the driving force behind the Brick Township offense throwing for 153 yards. He also helped junior Joey Carchio rack up two touchdowns, and guided sophomore Anthony Prato into the end zone after a broken play.

The first scoring play of the game could have ended in Memorial’s favor when the ball was knocked loose from the hands of Brick Township junior wide receiver, Cole Groschel right before crossing the plain.

Luckily for the Dragons, experience kicked in when Zach Piscope jumped on the ball in the end zone, giving the Dragons their first touchdown of the season and successfully completing the first scoring play of the game.

