Classic boats draw crowds

POINT PLEASANT — The 34th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show [ACBS] sets sail this weekend with antique, classic and wooden vessels sure to draw vintage boat lovers and enthusiasts.

“I’ve been part of the show for the last 10 years and … it is the most attended show on the Jersey Shore,” said Kenneth J. Motz, president of the New Jersey Museum of Boating.

“It is consistently growing … and it is miraculous the people, every year they come back, the same people with their boats.

“Our crowd has gone from 200 to 300 to 400 … so it is really very exciting for me to be a part of it.” The annual show, hosted by the Barnegat Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnson Brothers Boat Works, 1800 Bay Ave., bringing together members and non-members arriving by land and by sea.

“The chapter started back in the early 1980s and there might have been 10 boats in the show and now we have anywhere from 40 to 60 boats. One year we actually had 70,” Joyce Turner, vice president of the Barnegat Bay Chapter, said recently.

“It is a very nice mix of boats. We get the mahogany runabouts and utilities, but we also get a lot of the workboats and the big cruisers and the big sailboats and the little sailboats.”

