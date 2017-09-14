Boro gets first win off a Guilfoyle golden goal

POINT BORO — The Point Boro girls soccer team earned their first win of the season thanks to a golden goal from junior Erin Guilfoyle in overtime.

The Panthers were the first to score against Pinelands, but were unable to contain their offense during the second half.



“I knew we were going to get a handful of chances, it was just going to take one person really stepping up and taking that moment with both hands and Erin had a great finish, she deserves it,” said Point Boro head coach Mike Edolo.

Five minutes into the overtime period, Guilfoyle received a pass from junior April Rivera, who also assisted the Panthers’ first goal of the game off a corner kick.

With that perfect pass Guilfoyle was able to cross the ball and hit the back of the net giving the Boro girls soccer team their first win of the season.

“I really didn’t think it was going to go in, I just went for it and it just went in,” said Guilfoyle on her winning goal.

“I just wanted to end the game. I knew we shouldn’t have even been in overtime … We should have had it before and I just wanted to end it.”

Another factor which brought on the overtime period was the lack of calls in the game, which eventually turned out to be in the Panthers’ favor. But Edolo insists his team can handle whatever the game of soccer hands them, because they practice it.

“I make bad calls in practice, I frustrate them on purpose because they need to realize there’s things you can’t control in this game,” said Edolo.

