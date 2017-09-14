Borough celebrates Founders Day

LAVALLETTE — Thousands turned out Saturday to celebrate not just the borough’s founding, but its rebirth.

“To me it’s like a renewal of hope that our community is going to be able to be what it was before,” said Kathy Conger, who moved to Lavallette two months before Superstorm Sandy.

“Honestly I am surprised that we came back as far as we have as quickly as we have. In the past I used to come to this event when it was Heritage Day every year.

“Now I think the focus is more on our community and I think it made us realize what we had and what we lost and it makes it that much more precious to us now,” Ms. Conger said.

