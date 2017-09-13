Township remembers those lost on 9/11

BRICK TOWNSHIP — As Mayor John Ducey read aloud the names of the eight Brick residents who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, slowly and deliberately, a bell chimed for each name and a sense of somberness hung over the crowd.

Hundreds gathered at Windward Beach Park Monday evening, surrounding the Angel in Anguish statue that bears the names of the fallen Brick eight: John Badagliacca, Brett Bailey, Robert P. Devitt, Michael Diehl, John Perconti, James Sands, Thomas Sgroi and Christopher M. Traina.

“We gather each year as neighbors, friends, loved ones and family members, we gather to provide some comfort to those who suffered unimaginable heartbreak that day. We gather to lean on each other and find strength in one another,” Mayor Ducey said.

As the base of the statue, the center of the ceremony, hundreds of miniature candles burned in memory of the lives lost 16 years ago — a tangible reminder that their memories live on.

“Brick Township’s reverence is unwavering for the residents of Brick Township and those of our United States of America,” Mayor Ducey said, as the American Flag waved in the breeze above.

“The residents of Brick Township’s names are forever engraved on this Angel in Anguish monument. We echo our vow to never forget them or the thousands of other victims because the sorrow is so profound, today must also be a day to remember and evoke the patriotism that defines this nation and that was so evident 16 years ago.”

“As you look around today, all the people who are here, after 16 years, the crowds have grown bigger and bigger, not smaller and smaller because as a community, we care not only about our residents but about our town and also our country,” said Assemblyman David Wolfe [R-10], who addressed the crowd at the ceremony.

