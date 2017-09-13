Squan Village Historical Society honored by borough

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Borough Council declared last Tuesday, Sept. 5, as Squan Village Historical Society Day in recognition of the historical society’s 30th anniversary.

The proclamation was read by Mayor Edward Donovan at the borough council’s meeting that day. The historical society also celebrated its 30th anniversary with a picnic at the Bailey-Reed House Museum on Saturday, Sept. 9. The mayor attended and made the official presentation to the group.

“The proclamation was very good, it was very detailed and it was excellent,” said Barbara Reynolds, Squan Village Historical Society Chairwoman. “That was very, very nice. Mayor Donovan did that, he came and presented it and read it out loud … we were really very pleased.”

According to Ms. Reynolds, the 30th anniversary picnic, which was invitation only, was a success. It was held in the historic barn located on the property of the Bailey Reed House Museum, and food was provided by the historical society.

“We had a very good turnout, it was lovely,” said Ms. Reynolds, who also said a raffle was held to raise money for repairs to the historic barn. According to Ms. Reynolds, the barn needs new siding and window panes, among other things.

According to the proclamation read by Mayor Donovan, the Squan Village Historical Society was formed out of the borough’s Centennial Celebration Committee, which met in 1986 and 1987 as the administrative dais for the centennial celebration.

