Run for the 9/11 fallen coming Sunday Sept. 17

WALL TOWNSHIP — At 9:11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, runners will take off for the 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk at the Wall Township Municipal Complex.

Proceeds go to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation [TMF], a 501[c][3] nonprofit that “empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations,” a press release from TMF reads.

According to Jacob Glantzman, a sophomore at WHS and co-race director for the event, the race allows people to get involved in a worthwhile cause that everyone can relate to.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a family member that was a fallen veteran or a firefighter or policeman, but I’m sure everybody in the community knows somebody that went through something or somebody that is a firefighter, policeman, military officer, and I think that they can all relate to the feeling these families have had when they’ve lost their loved ones or friends,” he said.

Jacob, 16, will be organizing the race for his second year — taking over from his older brother, Joshua — alongside Michael Ponenti, of Rumson Fair Haven High School.

Runners are encouraged to gather between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. at the municipal complex, 2700 Allaire Road, for the symbolic 9:11 a.m. start.

Wall Township Committee members will gather as the Wall NNDCC presents the colors and speeches are given by Mayor Dominick DiRocco, President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County Joe Thomspon, and Assemblymen Ned Thomson and Sean Kean.

Lt. Chris Kay and Capt. Lenny Nerbetski of the New Jersey State Police will also be playing the bagpipes prior to the start, Jacob confirmed.

