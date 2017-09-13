Margaret Mary (Moira) Rooney

Margaret Mary (Moira) Rooney, nee Lynch, 84, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Born in Airdrie, Scotland, Moira emigrated to the United States in 1953 and lived in Kearny, prior to moving to the Point Pleasant area in 1963. She worked as a secretary for