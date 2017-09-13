Manasquan girls soccer makes a statement

The Manasquan girls soccer team picked up a statement win on Tuesday, showing the Shore Conference the Warriors are back on the radar.

Manasquan used a huge first half to defeat Middletown South 4-2 at the Sea Girt Army Camp. The Warriors scored four goals during the first half, including three in a span of just over five minutes.

Manasquan improved to 2-0 with the victory against two teams it went 0-2-2 against last season.

The Warriors, who scored two goals or more only once in their first 10 games last season, exploded against the Eagles, getting goals from Dana VanPelt, Maggie Kelly, VanPelt again and Paige Reichey.

Noelle Johnstone was excellent in goal for the Warriors, making 10 saves, including several point-blank stops during the second half.

