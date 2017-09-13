Largest New Jersey Irish festival returns Saturday

SEA GIRT —Families are invited to party Irish-style this Saturday at the Sea Girt National Guard Training Center as the 19th Annual Irish Festival returns to Sea Girt.

Guests of all ages are invited to the center on Philadelphia Boulevard to celebrate Irish culture through music, food, games and more.

For the first three years, the festival was held at Sandy Hook, according to event chairman Jack Sullivan.

“It’s a very interesting day full of Irish heritage and pride … we have a very large children’s area,” said Mr. Sullivan.

The celebration will feature activities for all, starting with Irish music playing throughout the festival ranging from the 1800’s to modern day.

Guests should expect a main stage and second stage, providing live entertainment that will host performances by three bands throughout the evening.

Tickets at the gate will be $10 for adults and free of charge for children 12 and under. Guests are reminded that pets and coolers will be prohibited from the celebration.

“It’s a family day, we have Irish food and we even have pizza … families come out to shop the Irish village, taste the Irish food, listen to the Irish music, it’s just a nice day all around.” said Mr. Sullivan.

The children’s area will have plenty of games and activities to keep the youngsters busy, including translation of their names into Gaelic, listening to the old Irish stories and more.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.