Donations to help pets abandoned during Harvey

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — People have not been the only victims of Hurricane Harvey. Unfortunately, animals left behind and abandoned by their owners in the natural disaster are in need of help as well.

Spring Lake Heights resident Charlie Nesnay said, “That made me mad … people were not taking their animals with them and leaving them there.”

However, she added that it was inspiring to see people who were going out to help, and when the Houston American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [ASPCA] put out a video asking for donations, she decided to do something about it.

Ms. Nesnay is collecting donations now until the end of September in a green container behind her house labeled “Harvey Pet Collection.”

Ms. Nesnay said one useful item for shelters are old newspapers “that they use on their cages and to clean up.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

“Any donation that they can make is greatly appreciated,” Ms. Nesnay said.

All donations can be dropped off at 730 Wall Road, in the donation box by the shed.

For more information, contact Ms. Nesnay at 908-309- 9321, preferably by text message.

