Bradley Beach Elementary to add preschool section

BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach Elementary School was awarded a $250,378 grant for preschool education expansion and will be opening a second section of preschool on Oct. 2.

The new section will enroll 15 students, ages 3 and 4. Students that were wait-listed for preschool will gain automatic enrollment to the new section if they are interested. Anyone else interested in enrolling a child is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

According to Bradley Beach Superintendent Stephen Wisniewski, the grant was intended for a school at which the award would impact the most students, which was a concern for him based on the size of the school.

“I know they wanted to impact as many kids as possible, so I was worried with a small school district, we wouldn’t be able to impact as many students as a larger school district, but percentage-wise you’re going to double the amount of students that can enter preschool,” said Mr. Wisniewski.

Mr. Wisniewski said that Bridget Antonucci, the school’s supervisor of special services, did most of the writing for the grant application, and that they aimed toward the idea that based on the amount that would be awarded, the school could double the impact in the school district by opening a new section of preschool.

