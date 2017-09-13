Boro hoping to improve Divine Park tennis courts

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Borough Council held a public hearing on its 2017 Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant application during its meeting Tuesday night.

The borough is seeking $250,000 through the grant program for improvements to the tennis courts in Divine Park. If the grant is awarded to the borough, it would receive $125,000 for the project.

According to Business Administrator Bryan Dempsey, the deterioration of the courts has become a sorepoint in the community.

“We look for a project that has some kind of ranking that we think we can get funded, and this year it’s the Divine Park tennis courts,” Mr. Dempsey said. “We’ve gotten a lot of complaints over the years about the condition of those courts.”

The courts have had no major work or improvements done to them over the past seven years other than patchwork, said Mr. Dempsey.

“This year we did go out and powerwash them, but other than that there’s really been nothing done to the courts,” said Mr. Dempsey.

