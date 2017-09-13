Avon-By-The-Sea welcomes new clerk and administrator

AVON-BY-THE-SEA —The gathering on Monday, Sept. 11, was the first town meeting without former clerk and administrator Timothy Gallagher, but the first meeting welcoming a new administrator and acting municipal clerk.

A resolution was passed to officially name Kerry McGuigan as the new administrator of the borough. After a vote was cast by the mayor and commissioners, a greeting of “Welcome Kerry,” was made by Commissioner Robert Mahon.

Ms. McGuigan also serves as the borough’s tax collector, a position she has held for the past 16 years. Her new contract as administrator is valid through Dec. 31, 2019.

New to Avon’s municipal office is Marc Freda, who recently assumed the title of acting municipal clerk, taking on another title formerly held by Mr. Gallagher.

Mr. Freda, an Avon resident, previously served as assessor for Medford Township. He began as borough clerk Tuesday, Sept. 5, and a year-long contract was approved by the commissioners that is valid through Sept. 4, 2018.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” said Mr. Freda, “I am just looking forward to working with the community and moving forward.”

