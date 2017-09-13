45th Annual Brielle Day Craft Fair draws 25,000

BRIELLE – With over 175 crafters and a large crowd of approximately 25,000, according to officials, filling Brielle Green Acres Park throughout Saturday, Sept. 9, the 45th Annual Brielle Day Craft Fair was a “major success.”

The event has drawn the compliments of many, such as Mayor Thomas Nicol, Chief of Police Michael Palmer, various council members, and residents alike.

The event, which is run by the Woman’s Club of Brielle, is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year with proceeds going to numerous charities and scholarships.

New co-chairs Jayne Linfante and Joyce Raspanti were given a great deal of the credit for the successful set up and selection of crafter and vendors for this year’s event.

“It was really a team effort, and we want to thank everyone that was involved in helping this come together,” said Ms. Linfante.

According to Ms. Linfante, many people told her the event was “the best one ever.”

The event was preceded by the 20th Annual Brielle Day Dash, also held in Brielle Park, the night before. The event was a non-competitive fun run for children ages two to 10 to participate.

According to John Devereux of the Brielle Recreation Commission, “It was a great time and the kids really enjoyed it.”

