William Thomas Benham Sr.

William Thomas Benham Sr., 69, of The Woodlands, Texas and Spring Lake, passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Saturday, Sept, 2, 2017 in Texas, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born Jan. 2, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert Miles and Jean Murphy Benham, bill moved to the Spring Lake area in