William J. Brannick

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
7 views

William J. Brannick Jr., 67, of Brielle, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at his home.

Bill was born and raised in Bayonne and had lived in Matawan, summered in Breton Woods and resided in Brielle for almost 40 years. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, later graduated from Ocean County