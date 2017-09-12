Joseph Rimassa

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
8 views

Joseph Rimassa, 98, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Hamilton Square, surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born in New York City, New York and raised in Newark. He attended Seton Hall Prep and entered the military in June of 1941. He served in the Army Air Corp 8th