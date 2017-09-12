Do you have a Superstorm Sandy story to tell?

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
27 views

Do you have a Superstorm Sandy story to tell?

Was your home or business affected?

Did you encounter problems getting help during and after the storm?

Did you help others to recover, or know someone who did?

We would like to interview you for a special report to be published at the end of October, on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, in The Coast Star and The Ocean Star.

Please email the reporter who covers your town:

Avon-By-The-Sea & Sea Girt
Alexa Carini
acarini@thecoaststar.com

Belmar & Spring Lake Heights
Jennifer Ortiz
jortiz@thecoaststar.com

Bradley Beach & Brielle
Matthew Salvatore
msalvatore@thecoaststar.com

Brick & Mantoloking
Caitlyn Bahrenburg  
cbahrenburg@theoceanstar.com

Manasquan & Spring Lake
George Woolston
gwoolston@thecoaststar.com

Point Pleasant Beach & Lavallette
Michael Nunes
mnunes@theoceanstar.com

Point Pleasant Borough & Bay Head
Kayla Marsh
kmarsh@theoceanstar.com

Wall Township & Lake Como: 
Abby Reinhard
areinhard@thecoaststar.com

 

 

 

 