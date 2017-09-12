Do you have a Superstorm Sandy story to tell?
Was your home or business affected?
Did you encounter problems getting help during and after the storm?
Did you help others to recover, or know someone who did?
We would like to interview you for a special report to be published at the end of October, on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, in The Coast Star and The Ocean Star.
Please email the reporter who covers your town:
Avon-By-The-Sea & Sea Girt
Alexa Carini
acarini@thecoaststar.com
Belmar & Spring Lake Heights
Jennifer Ortiz
jortiz@thecoaststar.com
Bradley Beach & Brielle
Matthew Salvatore
msalvatore@thecoaststar.com
Brick & Mantoloking
Caitlyn Bahrenburg
cbahrenburg@theoceanstar.com
Manasquan & Spring Lake
George Woolston
gwoolston@thecoaststar.com
Point Pleasant Beach & Lavallette
Michael Nunes
mnunes@theoceanstar.com
Point Pleasant Borough & Bay Head
Kayla Marsh
kmarsh@theoceanstar.com
Wall Township & Lake Como:
Abby Reinhard
areinhard@thecoaststar.com