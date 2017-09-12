Centennial celebration was a big hit in Sea Girt

SEA GIRT — “It’s everything I thought and more and I am so happy. This has been the night of a lifetime ….”

The comment of awe and gratitude expressed by Centennial Reception Chairperson Sue Blasi was a common sentiment of the weekend’s celebration.

The centennial plans that have been a work in progress since 2015 were put into action Friday and Saturday , with an outcome more stellar than anyone could have imagined.

The festivities began with a firework display Friday night, lighting up the sky above Sea Girt.

Hundreds of residents of Sea Girt and surrounding towns gathered to view the brilliant lights executed by Serpico Pyrotechnics. The display was a by Manasquan Bank.

Festivities carried into Saturday , when a parade organized by resident Robert Ferguson Sr. traveled through town.

The parade to honor both the Sea Girt Centennial and Sea Girt Fire Department’s 100th anniversary began on Washington Boulevard and concluded on The Plaza, where Mike D’Altrui energetically announced each company in the lineup from a reviewing stand donated by Neptune Township.

Leading the parade was Sea Girt Chief of Police Kevin Davenport, who greeted hundreds of residents lining the streets from his patrol car.

Dignitaries were escorted in vintage cars generously loaned by resident John Shibles.

Appearances were made by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, Assemblyman Sean Kean, Assemblyman Ned Thompson, the Monmouth County Freeholders, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, New Jersey State Police and the National Guard.

Mayors, council members, police and fire departments from Spring Lake and Manasquan were in attendance as well as police and fire departments of Wall Township and Spring Lake Heights.