Students to be disciplined after halftime fight on Saturday

BRICK TOWNSHIP — School officials said Monday that students involved in an altercation in the home bleachers during halftime of the Brick Township vs. Brick Memorial football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, will be disciplined. The game was played at Keller Memorial field at Brick Township High School.

A meeting was held Monday morning with acting superintendent Dennis Filippone, Chief of Police James Riccio and other school resource officers to focus on disciplinary action for all involved students.

“They have given me some what I think are very, very good ideas on changes that we can make,” said Mr. Filippone.

“Tomorrow I am meeting with the two school principals and school resource officers to incorporate their thoughts, as well, into the plan we worked out with the police. Hopefully this will never happen again.”

Names of the involved students are not being made public at this time, but according to Mr. Filippone, 10 to 15 students were involved in the incident in which a Brick Memorial flag was taken from the student seating section by an unidentified student and brought to the Brick Township seating.

The student has not been identified and officials declined to release the names of students involved in the incident.

When a Brick Memorial student tried to retrieve the flag, fighting broke out in the Brick Township seating section.

At that point, athletic directors and school officials climbed into the bleachers to separate the students who were brawling. Officials also intercepted two Brick Memorial students who ran across the field. Fighting ended when the student was escorted out of the section and an announcement was made from the press box asking students to return to their seats.

According to Mr. Filippone, students of a Monmouth County Catholic high school seated in the Brick Township section were “heavily involved” in the incident. He said the name of that school will not be released until he discusses disciplinary action with the principal of that high school.

“Some of the students who were very, very involved in the incident were not Brick Township students, they went to a neighboring school and were just here for the game and were very involved,” said Mr. Filippone.



Another announcement from the press box established an order for exiting at the end of the game in an orderly fashion, by releasing the Brick Memorial section as time expired from the game clock and the Brick Township section as soon as the visiting bleachers were cleared.

“The dismissal from the game went very smoothly,” said Mr. Filippone. “If we handled anything well it was the end of the game and there were no [further] incidents.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.