Mary Terese Stanzel

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
8 views

Mary Terese Stanzel, 91, of Brick, and a longtime resident of Manasquan, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Mary was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late William and Grace Nelson McDermott. She grew up in Roselle and spent her childhood summers in Portland, Maine. She resided