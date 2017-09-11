James C. Gannon

James C. Gannon, 87, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, after a brief illness.

Born in Jersey City to the late William R. and Elizabeth Conroy Gannon, Jim and his family moved to Spring Lake in 1968, where he and his late wife, Ann, raised their