Helen Marie McCarthy Dugdale

Helen Marie McCarthy Dugdale, 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts to the late John and Mary Louise McCarthy, she lived in Bergenfield for many years and moved to Point Pleasant six years ago.

She enjoyed gardening, animals, pet rescuing and was truly devoted to her