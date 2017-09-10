Brick Township defeats Memorial for fifth time in classic rivalry

The Brick Township Dragons welcomed the Brick Memorial Mustangs to the Kellar Memorial Field on Saturday for the annual Brick vs. Brick rivalry game.

The Dragons came out victorious with a 27-7 win for the fifth straight year in row.

Leading the Dragons offense was junior quarterback Jimmy Leblo who threw for 157 yards. Joey Carchio had two of the Dragons four touchdowns. Along with Zach Piscope who fell on the ball in the end zone during Brick’s first scoring play and Anthony Prato who scored after the initial play broke down.

Memorial’s Blaine Netterman scored the only Mustang touchdown in the game.