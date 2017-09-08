Brielle Craft Fair Saturday, traffic changes announced

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department is giving notice of roadblocks that will be in place on Saturday, Sept. 9, during the 45th Brielle Craft Day in Brielle Green Acres Park, 644 Union Lane, near the Brielle Public Library.

The event, presented by the Women’s Club of Brielle, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free. As many as 20,000 visitors are expected, according to the club, and the event will feature more than 175 artisans and craft vendors as well as a free tea garden.

According to Chief of Police Michael Palmer, “The only way into Brielle Day, if you’re a vendor or crafter, is off Old Bridge Road onto Union Lane where officers will be there to check vehicles and they will be directed from there.”

• Barricades will block off South Street at Borrie Avenue. Lyman Avenue at South Street will also be blocked off by barricades.

• Parking for the public will be available only outside the barriers; attendees will be able to walk from their vehicles to the park.

• The access point from Howell Drive will be blocked off and the police department will be fortifying Morgan Parkway all along the park as a protection to the vendors and crafters that will be in the area.

As additional security, the Monmouth Country Sheriff’s Office has provided the “eye in the sky” monitoring station for the day and mobile command posts will be set up in the area.

According to Chief Palmer, the fire company, first aid squad, mayor and council, Monmouth County Homeland Security, State Homeland Security and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office were all involved in the planning process.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.