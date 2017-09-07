Officers involved in fatal shooting remain off active duty

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The four Brick Township police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Keshawn Wilson have not yet returned to active duty, according to Police Chief James Riccio.

Chief Riccio said he is awaiting the outcome of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office investigation before the officers are returned to active duty.

Sgt. Donald Smith, Ptl. Anthony Chadwick, Ptl. Ryan Osborn and Ptl. Richard Zimmerer were involved in the shooting incident on Sunday, Aug. 20, according to the Use of Force Reports dated Aug. 24, provided on Thursday, Sept. 7, by the prosecutor’s office in response to an Open Public Records Act request by The Ocean Star.

The officers responded to a domestic dispute incident Aug. 20 at a township home, where they exchanged gunfire with Mr. Wilson, who was killed.

Sgt. Smith, 44, has 22.5 years of service, while Ptl. Osborn, 27, has served for 4.5 years, Ptl. Zimmerer, 32, for 1.5 years and Ptl. Chadwick, 27, for 11 months, according to the Use of Force Report for each officer.

According to Chief Glenn Miller, chief of detectives at the prosecutor’s office, best practices dictate that officers involved in a shooting, particularly a fatal shooting, are generally placed on administrative leave.

At the time of the incident, the officers were on duty and in uniform, according to the reports, which identified Mr. Wilson only as a black male.

OCPO Spokesman Al Della Fave declined to comment on the status of the officers and whether they have returned to active duty.

Each of the four reports indicate that Mr. Wilson “threatened [the] officer or another with firearm,” and “fired at officer or another.”

In response to the question of how many shots they fired at Wilson all four officers indicated “unknown” or with a question mark on the report. They gave the same responses to the question of the number of hits resulting.

Previous reports from Mr. Della Fave stated that Mr. Wilson fired several rounds at the officers before being fatally shot.

