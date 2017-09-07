Michael Austin Stokes

Fred Tuccillo
Michael Austin Stokes, 35, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2017. He was born Aug. 13, 1982, in Point Pleasant, the son of James and Eileen (Ruckert) Stokes. He attended St. Catharine’s School, Christian Brothers
Academy, ACS Cobham and graduated from Seton Hall University in 2004.

Michael is survived by his parents